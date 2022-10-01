Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNOA remained flat at $2.13 during midday trading on Friday. 5,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,463. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

(Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.