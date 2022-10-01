Sovryn Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $601,428.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $601,428.00 and approximately $84,889.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 1,467,756 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is www.sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

