SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Western Financial Corporation’s 9th Largest Position

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

