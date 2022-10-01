Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

SHCA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 61,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Get Spindletop Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spindletop Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 332,820 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.