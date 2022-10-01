Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($126.87) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of LON SPX opened at £104 ($125.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of £110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($208.13).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.