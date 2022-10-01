Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 3,532,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

