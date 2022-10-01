Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $12.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

