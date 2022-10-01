Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

