Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
