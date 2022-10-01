SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 976,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.5 %

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 390,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,965. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.