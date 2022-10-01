SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 976,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 390,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,965. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
