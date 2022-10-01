Starbase Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Starbase has a total market cap of $213,204.96 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

