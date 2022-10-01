State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of State Street worth $153,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

