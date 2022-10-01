Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Sells C$18,337.35 in Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.67, for a total value of C$18,337.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,036.15.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$38.78 on Friday. Stella-Jones Inc. has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$46.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.93.
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Featured Articles
