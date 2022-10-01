Stem (NYSE:STEM) vs. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Financial Analysis

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 61.59%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 16.14 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -18.03 NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stem and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats NeoVolta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

