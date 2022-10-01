Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 288.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

