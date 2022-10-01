Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 30th (BMI, BSRR, BTI, CNS, CRMD, DCI, EIGR, NOMD, OEC, OII)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 30th:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

