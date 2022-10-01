StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.