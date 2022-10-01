StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

