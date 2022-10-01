StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
