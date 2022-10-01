StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

