Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 81,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
