Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 81,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

