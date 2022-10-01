Strudel Finance ($TRDL) Price Reaches $3.33 on Exchanges

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Strudel Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Strudel Finance has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strudel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00017233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strudel Finance

Strudel Finance’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,595,494 coins. Strudel Finance’s official website is strudel.finance. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strudel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strudel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strudel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strudel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

