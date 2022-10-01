STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $295.40

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.40 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.21). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.36), with a volume of 5,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

