SumSwap (SUM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

SumSwap (SUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. SumSwap has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $65,241.00 worth of SumSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SumSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SumSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SumSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SumSwap Profile

SumSwap’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. SumSwap’s total supply is 80,037,372 coins. SumSwap’s official Twitter account is @sum_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SumSwap is www.sumswap.org/#.

SumSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sum is the platform token of SumSwap. Compared with the platform currency of centralized exchange, Sum is the platform currency of SumSwap.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SumSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SumSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SumSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SumSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SumSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.