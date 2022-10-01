Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 851444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Rating)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

