Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of STG stock remained flat at $4.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $82.86 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

