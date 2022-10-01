Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 219,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,108. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

