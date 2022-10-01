Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 85,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,169,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,323 shares of company stock worth $12,563,631. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

