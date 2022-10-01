Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0868

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,199,579 coins and its circulating supply is 369,547,364 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.