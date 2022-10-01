SushiSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $136.60 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,237.34 or 1.00027445 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064947 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065023 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083065 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

