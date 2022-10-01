Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.