Susquehanna Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $208.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.70.

NYSE:UNP opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.29.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

