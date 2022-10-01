Swap Achieves Market Cap of $134,190.07 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Swap has a total market cap of $134,190.07 and $144.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.01795032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00253276 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,788,799 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

