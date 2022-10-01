SwapDEX (SDX) One Day Volume Hits $10,735.00

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SwapDEX has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwapDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SwapDEX

SwapDEX’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. The official website for SwapDEX is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwapDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwapDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

