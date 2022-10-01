Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.46

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.46 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 11024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.