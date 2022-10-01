SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.54 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). 26,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 32,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

