TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN launched on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,659,096,446 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

