Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Taboola.com Price Performance
TBLA stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $423.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
