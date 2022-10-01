Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology
In other news, Director William W. Burke acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
