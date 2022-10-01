Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,076 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.39. 4,328,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,514. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.49.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

