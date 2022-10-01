Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

