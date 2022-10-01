TenUp (TUP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.60 Million

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp was first traded on December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. TenUp’s official website is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

