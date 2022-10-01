Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 58,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 99,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.