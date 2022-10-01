The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACOPF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

a2 Milk Price Performance

ACOPF stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

