The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 853,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

