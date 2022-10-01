The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,633,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

