The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.39. 1,490,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,822. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

