The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $9.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Insider Activity

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 1,123,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,480,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,514.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.