The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.