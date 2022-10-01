The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.23. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,541 shares of company stock worth $109,394 in the last ninety days. 6.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

