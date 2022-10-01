The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.3 days.

North West Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $23.42 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. North West has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNWWF. TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Articles

