The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

